Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 294 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $316.44 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.71.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

