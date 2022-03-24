Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 261,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

