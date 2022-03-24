Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWL opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.