Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after purchasing an additional 197,158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.