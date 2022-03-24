Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of IYY opened at $109.79 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

