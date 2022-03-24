Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 756 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $244.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

