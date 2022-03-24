Kevin Rakin Sells 10,000 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $357.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 743,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 692,384 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORMP. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

