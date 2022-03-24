KeyCorp Upgrades Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DUOL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.25.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $96.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.94.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 764,960 shares of company stock valued at $68,877,981 and have sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.