Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 375

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 375 ($4.94) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

