Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 321.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 2,055.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $145.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

