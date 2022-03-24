KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.