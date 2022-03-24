Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kroger stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,249,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. Kroger has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.16.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,278. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

