Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Chan Pin Chong Sells 2,000 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

