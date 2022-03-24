L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,758. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.10 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.79.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

