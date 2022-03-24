Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $326,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NIO by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 66,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.