Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

APD opened at $235.24 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

