Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO opened at $300.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.84 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

