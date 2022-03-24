Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $233.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

