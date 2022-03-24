Lamden (TAU) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded down 46.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $126,490.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

