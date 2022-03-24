Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 174,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $604.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lands’ End by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

