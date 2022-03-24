Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landstar System by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

