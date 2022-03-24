LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Trading Up 1%

Shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $34.99. 32,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 16,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25.
