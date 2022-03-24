Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 810 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

SCHM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,351. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75.

