Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 355,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,640,275. The company has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

