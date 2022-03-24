Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Grows Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.66. 1,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

