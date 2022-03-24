Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Prologis by 163.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 534,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 331,916 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.02. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

