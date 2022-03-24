Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 126 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker stock traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.50. 30,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,580. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $229.10 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.93 and a 200-day moving average of $262.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

