Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 80 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $448.32. 52,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,150. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

