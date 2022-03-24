LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

LZ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

