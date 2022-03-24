LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

LMAT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,995. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.20 million, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

