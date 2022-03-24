Lethean Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $509,854.95 and $16.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,946.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.32 or 0.07070679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.62 or 0.00288120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.85 or 0.00832494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00110300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.94 or 0.00464073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00438876 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

