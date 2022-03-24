LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,236 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

XOM stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $351.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

