LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,136 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.