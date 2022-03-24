LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NYSE NKE opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

