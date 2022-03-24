LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) fell 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. 29,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,128,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LX. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

The firm has a market cap of $566.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

