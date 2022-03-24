LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) fell 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. 29,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,128,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LX. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.
The firm has a market cap of $566.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
