Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,038 shares of company stock worth $2,428,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,615,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,357,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,545,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,491,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

