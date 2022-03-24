Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Lindsay Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.44.
Lindsay Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)
