LINKA (LINKA) Price Down 1.6% This Week

LINKA (LINKA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $7,334.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LINKA has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00036573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00113921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

