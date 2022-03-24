Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells 1,200 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $227,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NXST traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.11 and a one year high of $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.71.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

