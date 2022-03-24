Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 6.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 171,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,677,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

