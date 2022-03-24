Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.52). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

LYV stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.21. 4,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,771 shares of company stock worth $27,924,258 over the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

