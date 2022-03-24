Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

