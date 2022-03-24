LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.69) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.36) to GBX 283 ($3.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.82).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 267.40 ($3.52). 791,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,339. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 207.20 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.78).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.