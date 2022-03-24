Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $50.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.69. 4,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

