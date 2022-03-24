Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

MGA opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

