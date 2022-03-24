MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

MNSB opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $188.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.50.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

