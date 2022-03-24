Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on May 4th

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Manchester & London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON MNL opened at GBX 449 ($5.91) on Thursday. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 408.36 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 638 ($8.40). The company has a market capitalization of £180.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 478.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 545.22.
About Manchester & London Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Read More
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.