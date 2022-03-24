Marc Ferrentino Sells 7,294 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) COO Marc Ferrentino sold 7,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $47,994.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yext stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $923.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

