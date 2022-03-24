MariMed’s (MRMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for MariMed’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRMD. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MariMed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MRMD opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. MariMed has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

