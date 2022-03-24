Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.32% of Markel worth $53,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,469.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,277.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,260.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,120.76 and a 1 year high of $1,478.49.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

